No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels travel to the Louisville Cardinals

Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) at Louisville Cardinals (5-2) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -3.5; over/under…

Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) at Louisville Cardinals (5-2)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Ole Miss travels to Louisville for a Division 1 Division matchup Tuesday.

The Cardinals have gone 3-1 in home games. Louisville is the ACC leader with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by J’Vonne Hadley averaging 2.3.

The Rebels play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Ole Miss has a 5-1 record against teams over .500.

Louisville is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.3% Ole Miss allows to opponents. Ole Miss has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 13.1 points.

Jaylen Murray is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Rebels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.