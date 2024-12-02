No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels travel to take on the Louisville Cardinals

Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) at Louisville Cardinals (5-2) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville takes on No.…

Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) at Louisville Cardinals (5-2)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville takes on No. 23 Ole Miss in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Cardinals have gone 3-1 in home games. Louisville ranks eighth in the ACC with 35.4 points per game in the paint led by James Scott averaging 6.3.

The Rebels play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Ole Miss averages 8.0 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Louisville is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.3% Ole Miss allows to opponents. Ole Miss has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 13.1 points.

Jaylen Murray is averaging 14.6 points and 4.9 assists for the Rebels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.