No. 23 Nebraska visits No. 17 Georgia Tech following Augustinaite’s 23-point performance

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-0, 1-0 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-0, 1-0 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Georgia Tech hosts No. 23 Nebraska after Rusne Augustinaite scored 23 points in Georgia Tech’s 88-57 victory against the Rice Owls.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 8-0 in home games. Georgia Tech ranks sixth in the ACC with 36.3 points per game in the paint led by Zoesha Smith averaging 8.5.

The Cornhuskers are 0-1 in road games. Nebraska is seventh in the Big Ten with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Natalie Potts averaging 2.8.

Georgia Tech averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Nebraska gives up. Nebraska averages 25.4 more points per game (80.7) than Georgia Tech gives up to opponents (55.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Carnegie averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc.

Logan Nissley averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 10-0, averaging 83.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 39.3 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

