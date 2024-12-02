No. 23 Alabama plays Georgia State, seeks 9th straight win

Georgia State Panthers (5-3) at Alabama Crimson Tide (8-0) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Alabama…

Georgia State Panthers (5-3) at Alabama Crimson Tide (8-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Alabama is looking to build upon its eight-game win streak with a victory over Georgia State.

The Crimson Tide have gone 4-0 in home games. Alabama has a 6-0 record against teams over .500.

The Panthers are 1-2 in road games. Georgia State ranks fifth in the Sun Belt shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

Alabama’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Ashlee Barker is scoring 17.1 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Crimson Tide.

Mya Williams averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.