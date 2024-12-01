No. 22 Xavier Musketeers welcome the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Sunday

South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-4) at Xavier Musketeers (6-1) Cincinnati; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -25.5; over/under…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-4) at Xavier Musketeers (6-1)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -25.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Xavier takes on South Carolina State in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Musketeers have gone 5-0 at home. Xavier averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 1-4 in road games. South Carolina State ranks second in the MEAC shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

Xavier averages 78.4 points, 9.8 more per game than the 68.6 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Conwell is shooting 46.9% and averaging 17.6 points for the Musketeers.

Drayton Jones is shooting 63.0% and averaging 12.0 points for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.