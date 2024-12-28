No. 22 UCLA edges No. 14 Gonzaga 65-62

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Eric Dailey Jr. scored 18 points, making four 3-pointers, and No. 22 UCLA edged 14th-ranked Gonzaga…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Eric Dailey Jr. scored 18 points, making four 3-pointers, and No. 22 UCLA edged 14th-ranked Gonzaga 65-62 on Saturday in the first college basketball game played at Intuit Dome, the new home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers.

Ryan Nembhard’s basket tied it at 60 before the Bruins (11-2) scored five points in a row. Nembhard then drove the length of the court and scored while getting fouled. After a timeout, he missed the potential tying free throw with 8 seconds remaining.

Graham Ike fouled Skyy Clark, who made both free throws for a 65-62 lead with 5 seconds left. Nembhard’s 3-point heave from halfcourt missed at the buzzer.

Ike led the Bulldogs (9-4) with 24 points and eight rebounds. Nembhard had 16 points and eight assists.

Graham was 11 of 16 from the floor on a day when both teams struggled offensively in the 18,000-seat arena.

It was a tough shooting day for UCLA’s Tyler Bilodeau, who was limited to seven points — well under his team-leading 15.1 average — while going against Ike.

NO. 13 TEXAS A&M 92, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 54

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor IV had 15 points and a career-high 10 assists, and Zhuric Phelps had 12 points and 10 rebounds in No. 13 Texas A&M’s win over Abilene Christian.

Taylor’s 15 points passed Vernon Smith, who scored 1,778 points at A&M from 1977-81, for second on Texas A&M’s all-time scoring list. Taylor now has 1,779 career points and needs 212 more to pass Bernard King, who scored 1,990 points from 1999-2003, as Texas A&M’s all-time scoring leader.

Taylor returned to action after he missed his first career game on Dec. 20 against Houston Christian.

The Aggies (11-2) opened the game on a 7-0 run and never looked back. Texas A&M led 48-29 at halftime and ended the game on a 12-0 run over the final 5:24.

Quion Williams led Abilene Christian (8-6) with 14 points.

MEMPHIS 87, NO. 16 MISSISSIPPI 70

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Colby Rogers scored 28 points and Moussa Cisse had 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks as Memphis defeated No. 16 MIssissippi.

PJ Haggerty finished with 17 points as Memphis (10-3) won for the third time in four games.

Sean Pedulla led Ole Miss (11-2) with 13 points and four assists. Jaylen Murray scored 12 and Malik Dia 11 as the Rebels had their five-game winning streak halted.

Memphis’ defense caused early problems for the Rebels, and the Tigers extended their lead to double digits. But, Ole Miss made five straight field goals, including a string of 3-pointers, to get back into the game before halftime, trailing by just two points at the break.

The Tigers opened the second half on a 14-4 run and extended their lead to as many as 13 points near the midway point of the second half.

UTAH STATE 67, NO. 20 SAN DIEGO STATE 66

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tucker Anderson made a 3-point shot from the right wing with 6.8 seconds left and Utah State stunned No. 20 San Diego State after rallying from an 18-point deficit.

SDSU’s Wayne McKinney III missed a 3-pointer with two seconds left, and the Aggies’ reserves rushed to the other end of the court to swarm Anderson. The winning shot came after SDSU’s BJ Davis missed a 3-pointer.

Ian Martinez scored 17 points, Mason Falslev 16 and Anderson 14 for Utah State (12-1, 2-0 Mountain West).

Miles Byrd and Nick Boyd scored 14 apiece for SDSU (8-3, 1-1), which went cold from the field in the second half and saw its four-game winning streak end.

The Aggies, who trailed 40-22 late in the first half, went up 56-55 on Falslev’s layup on an inbounds play with 6:16 left for their first lead. But they didn’t score again for more than four minutes as SDSU took a 65-58 lead. Martinez converted a 3-point play and Anderson hit a 3-pointer with 1:14 left to pull to 65-64.

Boyd made the first of two free throws and Jared Coleman-Jones rebounded before Davis’ missed 3.

