No. 22 Texas A&M hosts Wake Forest following Taylor’s 24-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-2) at Texas A&M Aggies (6-2)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -8.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Texas A&M takes on Wake Forest after Wade Taylor IV scored 24 points in Texas A&M’s 81-77 victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Aggies are 4-0 in home games. Texas A&M averages 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Demon Deacons are 0-1 in road games. Wake Forest is sixth in the ACC giving up 65.6 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

Texas A&M’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 15.9 points and 4.6 assists.

Hunter Sallis is shooting 42.1% and averaging 16.8 points for the Demon Deacons.

