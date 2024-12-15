No. 22 Ole Miss puts home win streak on the line against South Alabama

South Alabama Jaguars (3-5) at Ole Miss Rebels (6-3) Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Ole…

South Alabama Jaguars (3-5) at Ole Miss Rebels (6-3)

Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Ole Miss hosts South Alabama looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Rebels have gone 4-0 in home games. Ole Miss is the top team in the SEC in team defense, allowing 48.4 points while holding opponents to 34.5% shooting.

The Jaguars have gone 1-4 away from home. South Alabama is third in the Sun Belt with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniela Gonzalez averaging 4.8.

Ole Miss’ average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 3.1 per game Ole Miss gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Todd-Williams is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Rebels.

Amyria Walker is averaging 10.9 points for the Jaguars.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

