No. 22 Ole Miss plays South Alabama, aims for 5th straight home win

South Alabama Jaguars (3-5) at Ole Miss Rebels (6-3) Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Ole…

South Alabama Jaguars (3-5) at Ole Miss Rebels (6-3)

Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Ole Miss will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Rebels take on South Alabama.

The Rebels are 4-0 in home games. Ole Miss is seventh in the SEC with 16.1 assists per game led by Madison Scott averaging 3.2.

The Jaguars are 1-4 in road games. South Alabama averages 19.3 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Ole Miss’ average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game South Alabama allows. South Alabama has shot at a 39.0% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 34.5% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirsten Deans averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc.

Jordan Rosier is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 9.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.