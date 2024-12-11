No. 22 NC State plays Davidson, seeks 7th straight home win

Davidson Wildcats (3-6) at NC State Wolfpack (6-3) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 NC…

Davidson Wildcats (3-6) at NC State Wolfpack (6-3)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 NC State will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Wolfpack take on Davidson.

The Wolfpack are 5-0 on their home court. NC State is ninth in the ACC scoring 74.9 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Wildcats are 0-4 on the road. Davidson has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

NC State scores 74.9 points, 11.6 more per game than the 63.3 Davidson gives up. Davidson averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than NC State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziaha James is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Wolfpack.

Candice Lienafa is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

