No. 22 NC State faces Clemson after James’ 21-point performance

Clemson Tigers (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 NC State hosts Clemson after Aziaha James scored 21 points in NC State’s 61-47 victory against the James Madison Dukes.

The Wolfpack are 7-0 on their home court. NC State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 1-0 against conference opponents. Clemson ranks sixth in the ACC with 16.3 assists per game led by Loyal McQueen averaging 5.5.

NC State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Clemson gives up. Clemson averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game NC State allows.

The Wolfpack and Tigers match up Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is scoring 16.6 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Wolfpack.

McQueen is averaging 13.7 points and 5.5 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 39.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.