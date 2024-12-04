No. 22 Louisville hosts Verhulst and No. 11 Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners (6-1) at Louisville Cardinals (5-2) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Oklahoma visits No.…

Oklahoma Sooners (6-1) at Louisville Cardinals (5-2)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Oklahoma visits No. 22 Louisville after Payton Verhulst scored 29 points in Oklahoma’s 109-99 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Cardinals are 2-0 in home games. Louisville ranks ninth in the ACC with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Nyla Harris averaging 6.6.

The Sooners are 2-0 on the road. Oklahoma averages 16.7 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Louisville makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.4 percentage points higher than Oklahoma has allowed to its opponents (32.6%). Oklahoma averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Louisville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Imari Berry averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 51.7% from beyond the arc.

Raegan Beers is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Sooners.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

