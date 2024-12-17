No. 22 Dayton hosts Rishwain and UNLV

UNLV Rebels (5-4) at Dayton Flyers (9-2) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -10.5; over/under is…

UNLV Rebels (5-4) at Dayton Flyers (9-2)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -10.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits No. 22 Dayton after Julian Rishwain scored 21 points in UNLV’s 72-65 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Flyers have gone 8-0 at home. Dayton ranks sixth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 67.5 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Rebels have gone 0-1 away from home. UNLV ranks sixth in the MWC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Cherry averaging 1.8.

Dayton’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game UNLV allows. UNLV scores 5.3 more points per game (72.8) than Dayton allows (67.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Enoch Cheeks is scoring 15.8 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Flyers.

Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 16.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Rebels.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

