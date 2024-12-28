No. 21 Purdue Boilermakers welcome the Toledo Rockets on Sunday

Toledo Rockets (6-5) at Purdue Boilermakers (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Toledo…

Toledo Rockets (6-5) at Purdue Boilermakers (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo heads to No. 21 Purdue for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Boilermakers are 6-0 in home games. Purdue has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Rockets are 2-3 on the road. Toledo is third in the MAC scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

Purdue is shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 47.0% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo averages 6.5 more points per game (78.3) than Purdue allows (71.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Kaufman-Renn is scoring 17.9 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Boilermakers.

Sonny Wilson is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Rockets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

