No. 21 Michigan State Spartans and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies play in Detroit, Michigan

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-5, 1-1 Horizon League) vs. Michigan State Spartans (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-5, 1-1 Horizon League) vs. Michigan State Spartans (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Michigan State plays Oakland in Detroit, Michigan.

The Spartans have a 6-2 record in non-conference games. Michigan State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Grizzlies are 2-4 in non-conference play. Oakland ranks fifth in the Horizon League with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Tuburu Niavalurua averaging 7.6.

Michigan State makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Oakland has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Oakland has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Spartans.

Allen David Mukeba Jr. is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

