No. 21 Iowa visits No. 17 Michigan State after Olsen’s 25-point outing

Iowa Hawkeyes (9-1) at Michigan State Spartans (9-0)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Iowa takes on No. 17 Michigan State after Lucy Olsen scored 25 points in Iowa’s 75-69 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Spartans have gone 6-0 in home games. Michigan State is the top team in the Big Ten with 21.2 assists per game led by Theryn Hallock averaging 3.4.

The Hawkeyes have gone 1-0 away from home. Iowa ranks eighth in the Big Ten scoring 37.8 points per game in the paint led by Addison O’Grady averaging 9.2.

Michigan State scores 91.4 points, 30.1 more per game than the 61.3 Iowa allows. Iowa scores 23.4 more points per game (76.5) than Michigan State gives up (53.1).

The Spartans and Hawkeyes match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Ayrault is shooting 52.2% and averaging 16.4 points for the Spartans.

Olsen is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

