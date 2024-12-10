No. 20 Wisconsin visits Illinois after Jakucionis’ 20-point performance

Wisconsin Badgers (8-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Wisconsin Badgers (8-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -6.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts No. 20 Wisconsin after Kasparas Jakucionis scored 20 points in Illinois’ 70-66 overtime loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Fighting Illini are 5-0 in home games. Illinois is 6-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Badgers have gone 0-1 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin scores 82.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

Illinois averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Illinois gives up.

The Fighting Illini and Badgers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Humrichous is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 9.3 points.

John Tonje is averaging 21.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Badgers.

