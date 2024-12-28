No. 20 San Diego State Aztecs play the Utah State Aggies on 5-game win streak

Utah State Aggies (11-1, 1-0 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (8-2, 1-0 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Utah State Aggies (11-1, 1-0 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (8-2, 1-0 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -4; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 San Diego State is looking to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over Utah State.

The Aztecs are 4-1 on their home court. San Diego State is third in the MWC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Nicholas Boyd averaging 4.2.

The Aggies have gone 1-0 against MWC opponents. Utah State has a 9-1 record against opponents over .500.

San Diego State averages 75.2 points, 9.5 more per game than the 65.7 Utah State allows. Utah State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than San Diego State allows.

The Aztecs and Aggies match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boyd is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Aztecs.

Mason Falslev is scoring 17.3 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Aggies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.