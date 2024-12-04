No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels take on the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -1.5; over/under is 175.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 North Carolina takes on No. 10 Alabama.

The Tar Heels have gone 2-0 in home games. North Carolina ranks third in the ACC with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jae’Lyn Withers averaging 4.7.

The Crimson Tide are 0-1 on the road. Alabama averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when winning the turnover battle.

North Carolina makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Alabama has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Alabama averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than North Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc.

Mark Sears is averaging 16 points and 3.6 assists for the Crimson Tide.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

