No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels host the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 North Carolina hosts No. 10 Alabama.

The Tar Heels have gone 2-0 in home games. North Carolina ranks fourth in the ACC with 38.3 points per game in the paint led by Seth Trimble averaging 6.9.

The Crimson Tide are 0-1 in road games. Alabama is third in the SEC with 40.3 rebounds per game led by Grant Nelson averaging 7.8.

North Carolina averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Alabama allows. Alabama averages 8.5 more points per game (88.6) than North Carolina gives up to opponents (80.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Tar Heels.

Mark Sears is shooting 35.1% and averaging 16.0 points for the Crimson Tide.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.