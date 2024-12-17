No. 20 Michigan State squares off against Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-5, 1-1 Horizon League) vs. Michigan State Spartans (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-5, 1-1 Horizon League) vs. Michigan State Spartans (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -16.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Michigan State plays Oakland at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The Spartans have a 6-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Michigan State is second in the Big Ten in rebounding with 37.4 rebounds. Jaxon Kohler leads the Spartans with 8.3 boards.

The Golden Grizzlies have a 2-4 record in non-conference games. Oakland ranks sixth in the Horizon League scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Allen David Mukeba Jr. averaging 10.0.

Michigan State averages 82.3 points, 15.7 more per game than the 66.6 Oakland gives up. Oakland has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Spartans.

Mukeba is averaging 13.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Golden Grizzlies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

