No. 20 Michigan State plays Florida Atlantic, looks for 5th straight victory

Florida Atlantic Owls (7-5) at Michigan State Spartans (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -13.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Michigan State will try to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Spartans take on Florida Atlantic.

The Spartans are 5-0 on their home court. Michigan State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Owls are 1-2 on the road. Florida Atlantic ranks fourth in the AAC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Baba averaging 6.0.

Michigan State makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Florida Atlantic has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Florida Atlantic averages 18.7 more points per game (86.1) than Michigan State allows to opponents (67.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden is averaging 13.3 points for the Spartans.

Kaleb Glenn is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 83.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

