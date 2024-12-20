No. 20 Michigan State faces Florida Atlantic, seeks 5th straight victory

Florida Atlantic Owls (7-5) at Michigan State Spartans (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (7-5) at Michigan State Spartans (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Michigan State will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Spartans take on Florida Atlantic.

The Spartans are 5-0 in home games. Michigan State is the best team in the Big Ten with 19.4 fast break points.

The Owls are 1-2 on the road. Florida Atlantic leads the AAC with 17.8 assists. Leland Walker paces the Owls with 5.0.

Michigan State scores 81.8 points, 5.0 more per game than the 76.8 Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Michigan State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden is averaging 13.3 points for the Spartans.

Kaleb Glenn is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 83.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

___

