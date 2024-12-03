No. 20 Iowa State hosts South Carolina Upstate following Crooks’ 21-point performance

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-7) at Iowa State Cyclones (6-2) Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 20…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-7) at Iowa State Cyclones (6-2)

Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Iowa State hosts South Carolina Upstate after Audi Crooks scored 21 points in Iowa State’s 75-59 victory against the Middle Tennessee Raiders.

The Cyclones have gone 5-0 in home games. Iowa State ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 19.1 assists per game led by Emily Ryan averaging 7.8.

The Spartans are 1-3 in road games. South Carolina Upstate is fifth in the Big South scoring 22.2 points per game in the paint led by Rebekah Gordon averaging 4.0.

Iowa State averages 73.8 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 69.6 South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 37.3% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 35.7% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crooks is scoring 20.5 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Cyclones.

Gordan is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Spartans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

