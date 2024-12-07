Live Radio
No. 20 Iowa State and Central Michigan to meet for out-of-conference contest

The Associated Press

December 7, 2024, 3:42 AM

Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) at Iowa State Cyclones (7-2)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Audi Crooks and No. 20 Iowa State host Desrae Kyles and Central Michigan in out-of-conference play.

The Cyclones are 6-0 in home games. Iowa State scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game.

The Chippewas have gone 1-1 away from home. Central Michigan is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

Iowa State averages 75.8 points, 7.2 more per game than the 68.6 Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan has shot at a 36.9% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 35.3% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crooks is shooting 56.6% and averaging 19.9 points for the Cyclones.

Jayda Mosley is shooting 25.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, while averaging four points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

