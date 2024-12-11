No. 2 UConn takes on No. 8 Notre Dame following Strong’s 21-point game

UConn Huskies (8-0) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2, 1-0 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UConn Huskies (8-0) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2, 1-0 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UConn takes on No. 8 Notre Dame after Sarah Strong scored 21 points in UConn’s 85-52 victory over the Louisville Cardinals.

The Fighting Irish are 3-0 on their home court. Notre Dame leads the ACC with 42.4 points in the paint led by Hannah Hidalgo averaging 12.4.

The Huskies play their first true road game after going 8-0 to start the season. UConn scores 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 30.9 points per game.

Notre Dame averages 85.8 points, 36.3 more per game than the 49.5 UConn gives up. UConn scores 17.4 more points per game (80.4) than Notre Dame allows to opponents (63.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hidalgo is shooting 46.2% and averaging 24.6 points for the Fighting Irish.

Paige Bueckers is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Huskies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.