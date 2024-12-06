No. 2 UConn plays No. 22 Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (5-3) vs. UConn Huskies (7-0) New York; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Louisville and No.…

Louisville Cardinals (5-3) vs. UConn Huskies (7-0)

New York; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Louisville and No. 2 UConn meet at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Huskies have a 7-0 record in non-conference games. UConn is second in college basketball giving up 49.1 points per game while holding opponents to 35.7% shooting.

The Cardinals have a 5-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Louisville averages 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

UConn makes 51.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than Louisville has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Louisville scores 26.3 more points per game (75.4) than UConn gives up (49.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Bueckers is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Huskies.

Tajianna Roberts is averaging 12 points for the Cardinals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.