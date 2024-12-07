No. 2 UConn Huskies square off against the No. 22 Louisville Cardinals

Louisville Cardinals (5-3) vs. UConn Huskies (7-0) New York; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Louisville and No.…

Louisville Cardinals (5-3) vs. UConn Huskies (7-0)

New York; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Louisville and No. 2 UConn square off in Brooklyn, New York.

The Huskies are 7-0 in non-conference play. UConn is third in college basketball with 22.3 assists per game. Paige Bueckers leads the Huskies averaging 4.6.

The Cardinals are 5-3 in non-conference play. Louisville scores 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

UConn makes 51.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than Louisville has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Louisville scores 26.3 more points per game (75.4) than UConn gives up (49.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bueckers is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Huskies.

Imari Berry is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 8.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

