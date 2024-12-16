No. 2 UConn Huskies face the No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones (9-3) vs. UConn Huskies (9-1, 1-0 Big East) Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Iowa State Cyclones (9-3) vs. UConn Huskies (9-1, 1-0 Big East)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UConn squares off against No. 18 Iowa State in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Huskies have an 8-1 record in non-conference play. UConn is 8-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cyclones have a 9-3 record in non-conference games. Iowa State scores 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game.

UConn makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 15.5 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (35.5%). Iowa State scores 24.8 more points per game (76.7) than UConn allows (51.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Bueckers is scoring 20.0 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Huskies.

Mackenzie Hare averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

