No. 2 UConn hosts Georgetown following Ransom’s 28-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (6-4) at UConn Huskies (8-1) Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown visits No. 2 UConn…

Georgetown Hoyas (6-4) at UConn Huskies (8-1)

Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown visits No. 2 UConn after Kelsey Ransom scored 28 points in Georgetown’s 63-55 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Huskies are 4-0 on their home court. UConn is fourth in college basketball with 20.9 assists per game led by Paige Bueckers averaging 4.4.

The Hoyas are 3-1 on the road. Georgetown is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UConn averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Georgetown gives up. Georgetown has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points above the 36.0% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

The Huskies and Hoyas meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bueckers is scoring 19.6 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Huskies.

Victoria Rivera is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, while averaging 12.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.