No. 2 UConn hosts Georgetown following Ransom’s 28-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (6-4) at UConn Huskies (8-1) Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces No. 2 UConn…

Georgetown Hoyas (6-4) at UConn Huskies (8-1)

Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces No. 2 UConn after Kelsey Ransom scored 28 points in Georgetown’s 63-55 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Huskies have gone 4-0 at home. UConn averages 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 26.2 points per game.

The Hoyas are 3-1 on the road. Georgetown ranks second in the Big East shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

UConn averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Georgetown gives up. Georgetown averages 11.9 more points per game (64.7) than UConn allows (52.8).

The Huskies and Hoyas face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Bueckers is scoring 19.6 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Huskies.

Victoria Rivera averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.