No. 2 South Carolina takes on Wofford following Edwards’ 20-point game

Wofford Terriers (6-4) at South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1) Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South…

Wofford Terriers (6-4) at South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina takes on Wofford after Joyce Edwards scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 82-46 win over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Gamecocks have gone 5-0 at home. South Carolina is 10-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Terriers have gone 1-4 away from home. Wofford ranks fifth in the SoCon scoring 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Rachael Rose averaging 8.0.

South Carolina’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Wofford gives up. Wofford averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than South Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Kitts is averaging 10.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

Maddie Heiss is shooting 38.1% and averaging 11.1 points for the Terriers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.