No. 2 South Carolina puts home win streak on the line against Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-1) Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-1)

Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Gamecocks face Charleston Southern.

The Gamecocks have gone 4-0 in home games. South Carolina is 10-1 against opponents over .500.

The Buccaneers are 2-5 in road games. Charleston Southern is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

South Carolina makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Charleston Southern has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Charleston Southern’s 34.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than South Carolina has given up to its opponents (36.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Te-Hina Paopao is scoring 11.6 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Gamecocks.

Catherine Alben is shooting 38.3% and averaging 13.5 points for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 81.6 points, 38.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 11.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 53.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

