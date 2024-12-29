No. 2 South Carolina hosts Wofford after Edwards’ 20-point game

Wofford Terriers (6-4) at South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1) Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South…

Wofford Terriers (6-4) at South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina hosts Wofford after Joyce Edwards scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 82-46 win over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Gamecocks are 5-0 on their home court. South Carolina is fifth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 55.2 points while holding opponents to 36.1% shooting.

The Terriers are 1-4 on the road. Wofford ranks fourth in the SoCon with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Evangelia Paulk averaging 6.5.

South Carolina’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Wofford gives up. Wofford has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 36.1% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Kitts is averaging 10.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

Paulk is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 10.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

