No. 2 Auburn Tigers and the No. 16 Purdue Boilermakers play in Birmingham, Alabama

Purdue Boilermakers (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Auburn Tigers (10-1)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Auburn takes on No. 16 Purdue at Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Tigers have a 10-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Auburn is ninth in the SEC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Johni Broome averaging 3.4.

The Boilermakers are 7-2 in non-conference play. Purdue is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Auburn averages 88.5 points, 18.1 more per game than the 70.4 Purdue allows. Purdue averages 12.1 more points per game (77.2) than Auburn gives up (65.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Broome is shooting 55.3% and averaging 18.1 points for the Tigers.

Trey Kaufman-Renn is scoring 18.2 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Boilermakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 88.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.