No. 2 Auburn Tigers and the No. 16 Purdue Boilermakers meet in Birmingham, Alabama

Purdue Boilermakers (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Auburn Tigers (10-1)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Purdue and No. 2 Auburn meet at Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Tigers are 10-1 in non-conference play. Auburn is sixth in college basketball averaging 88.5 points and is shooting 51.1% from the field.

The Boilermakers are 7-2 in non-conference play. Purdue has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Auburn makes 51.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Purdue has shot at a 49.4% rate from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is averaging 18.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.7 blocks for the Tigers.

Braden Smith is averaging 13.4 points, 8.5 assists and two steals for the Boilermakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 88.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

