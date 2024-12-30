No. 2 Auburn routs Monmouth 87-58 to continue non-conference home win streak

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Dylan Cardwell had 12 points and 11 rebounds…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Dylan Cardwell had 12 points and 11 rebounds and No. 2 Auburn overcame a slow start to beat Monmouth 87-58 on Monday night.

After an eight-day break between games, Auburn (12-1) struggled early and trailed Monmouth (2-11) for nearly seven minutes in the first half. Chaney Johnson then scored eight of his 12 points in quick succession to help the Tigers take control.

By halftime, the Tigers led 46-28, and the rout was on.

Chad Baker-Mazara added 13 points for Auburn.

Abdi Bashir Jr. led Monmouth with 15 points, and Jaret Valencia added 13 for the Hawks.

Takeaways

Monmouth: While the Hawks have only won twice this season, they’ve beaten Seton Hall on the road and have had good stretches of play against the likes of Wichita State, Rutgers and now Auburn.

Auburn: The Tigers have rarely gotten off to slow starts like they did Monday, but they were still able to dominate on both ends of the floor for the majority of the contest.

Key moment

After Monmouth tied the game at 28 with 6:32 left before halftime, Auburn closed the half on an 18-0 run.

Key stat

With the win, Auburn completed its ninth consecutive season without a home loss in non-conference play. The Tigers have won 60 straight non-conference home games, which is the longest active streak in the country.

Up next

Auburn opens SEC play at home against Missouri on Saturday. Monmouth returns home Thursday for its CAA opener against Stony Brook.

