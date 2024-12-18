No. 19 North Carolina defeats Florida 77-57 at Jumpman Invitational

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Maria Gakdeng scored 14 points, Lanie Grant added 13 to lead a balanced attack and No.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Maria Gakdeng scored 14 points, Lanie Grant added 13 to lead a balanced attack and No. 19 North Carolina raced past Florida 77-57 on Wednesday night at the Jumpman Invitational.

Grant hit consecutive 3-pointers and Trayanna Crisp added another in the final minute as the Tar Heels closed the first quarter with an 11-0 run to grab a 23-7 lead.

Grace Townsend hit a jumper at the last buzzer to make it 41-20 at halftime.

The Gators reeled off 14-straight points in the middle of the third quarter but that only cut a 27-point deficit to 51-38. Laila Hull hit a 3-pointer to start an 8-0 North Carolina run and Florida never got closer than 15 after that.

Alyssa Ustby had 11 points for North Carolina (11-2), which had 12 of 13 players score.

Liv McGill scored 14 points to lead Florida (7-5), which had a four-game winning-streak snapped. Laila Reynolds added 10 points and Ra Shaya Kyle had eight with 11 rebounds.

NO. 9 DUKE 93, WOFFORD 58

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Toby Fournier scored 16 of her 23 points points before halftime as No. 9 Duke beat Wofford.

Oluchi Okananwa added a season-high 20 points for the Blue Devils (10-2), who jumped to a huge early lead and cruised. Duke shot 50.7% despite going just 6 for 23 from 3-point range, but finished with a 56-20 rebounding advantage.

Rachael Rose scored 23 points for the Terriers (6-3), who shot 33.8% overall and made 7 of 28 3s.

NO. 13 KANSAS STATE 83, NEW MEXICO STATE 39

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 19 of her 34 points before halftime and Serena Sundell scored 18 points and No. 13 Kansas State beat New Mexico State.

The 6-foot-6 Lee finished 14-for-18 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds. She is now three double-doubles shy of moving into second in Big 12 history for career double-doubles.

Molly Kaiser scored 15 points for New Mexico State.

Lee scored the game’s first points with a pair of layups and 1-for-2 shooting from the foul line. Kaiser countered with a 3-pointer and a jumper to tie it at 5. Lee made her third layup and that sparked a 10-0 run in which Lee made three more layups and the Jayhawks (12-1) led 19-7 after the first quarter.

The Aggies responded with more offense with a 15-point second quarter in which Harding shot 3 for 4 and scored seven points but were still outscored by four points in the stanza and trailed 38-22 at intermission.

But the Wildcats emerged from the break and decimated New Mexico State (6-5) outscoring them 28-7 and led 66-29.

NO. 17 GEORGIA TECH 88, RICE 57

ATLANTA (AP) — Rusne Augustinaite scored 23 points and made a career-high seven 3-pointers, Kara Dunn added 17 points and No. 17 Georgia Tech beat Rice.

Augustinaite made four straight 3-pointers in the opening five minutes of the second quarter to help build a 28-13 lead. Georgia Tech extended it to 37-18 at halftime after shooting 50% from the field, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range. Augustinaite made all five of her shots in the first half and scored 14 points, while Rice went 7 of 33 from the field (21%).

Chazadi Wright and Tianna Thompson each made a 3-pointer in the final minute of the third quarter to extend Georgia Tech’s lead to 63-32.

Augustinaite added three 3-pointers in the fourth to finish 7 of 11 for the second-most makes in a single game in program history. Sydney Wallace (2012) and Danielle Donehew (1998 and 2000) sit atop the list with eight 3-pointers.

Zoesha Smith had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Tonie Morgan added 10 points for Georgia Tech (12-0). Dani Carnegie, the ACC rookie of the week, scored seven.

NO. 18 TENNESSEE 90, MEMPHIS 75

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jewel Spear and Zee Spearman both scored 18 points and No. 18 Tennessee held off Memphis at the FedEx Forum.

The Lady Vols (9-0) had six players in double figures with Spearman and Talaysi Cooper, who had 12 points, notching double-doubles with 11 rebounds apiece. Cooper also had six assists and four steals. Samara Spencer and Tess Darby also had 12 points and Ruby Whitehorn had 10.

Tilly Boler led the Tigers (2-8) with 23 points. Deede Hagemann, a Michigan State transfer, had 19 in her season debut and Tanyuel Welch added 16 with eight rebounds and three steals.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.