No. 19 Mississippi State takes on Bethune-Cookman, aims for 6th straight win

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-9) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-1)

Starkville, Mississippi; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -29.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Mississippi State will attempt to extend its five-game win streak with a victory against Bethune-Cookman.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 in home games. Mississippi State averages 9.1 turnovers per game and is 9-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Wildcats are 1-8 on the road. Bethune-Cookman is fourth in the SWAC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Reggie Ward Jr. averaging 6.3.

Mississippi State’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 63.9 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 67.6 Mississippi State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Matthews is averaging 7.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, four assists and 2.4 steals for the Bulldogs.

Brayon Freeman is averaging 16 points and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 38.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

