No. 19 Mississippi State puts home win streak on the line against Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-9) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-1) Starkville, Mississippi; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Mississippi State…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-9) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-1)

Starkville, Mississippi; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Mississippi State will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Bulldogs face Bethune-Cookman.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 on their home court. Mississippi State scores 83.7 points while outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-8 on the road. Bethune-Cookman ranks ninth in the SWAC with 29.3 rebounds per game led by Reggie Ward Jr. averaging 7.8.

Mississippi State averages 83.7 points, 9.1 more per game than the 74.6 Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Mississippi State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is averaging 17.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs.

Brayon Freeman is averaging 16 points and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 38.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.