No. 19 Michigan State visits No. 8 Maryland after Smikle’s 21-point performance

The Associated Press

December 28, 2024, 3:42 AM

Michigan State Spartans (11-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (11-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Maryland hosts No. 19 Michigan State after Kaylene Smikle scored 21 points in Maryland’s 107-57 victory against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Terrapins have gone 6-0 in home games. Maryland is the Big Ten leader with 14.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Christina Dalce averaging 4.1.

The Spartans are 1-0 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Maryland makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 15.0 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (34.8%). Michigan State has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 10.6 percentage points above the 36.4% shooting opponents of Maryland have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smikle is averaging 17.7 points for the Terrapins.

Theryn Hallock is averaging 11.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 10-0, averaging 87.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 13.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

