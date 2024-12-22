No. 19 Cincinnati faces Grambling, aims for 8th straight home win

Grambling Tigers (2-9) at Cincinnati Bearcats (9-1) Cincinnati; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -29.5; over/under is 135.5…

Grambling Tigers (2-9) at Cincinnati Bearcats (9-1)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -29.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Cincinnati hosts Grambling aiming to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Bearcats have gone 6-0 at home. Cincinnati averages 9.0 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Tigers are 0-6 on the road. Grambling is seventh in the SWAC scoring 68.9 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

Cincinnati averages 79.0 points, 6.2 more per game than the 72.8 Grambling gives up. Grambling averages 9.4 more points per game (68.9) than Cincinnati gives up to opponents (59.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bearcats.

Antwan Barnett is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

