No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats take on the No. 22 Dayton Flyers

Dayton Flyers (10-2) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (8-1)

Cincinnati; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -3.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Dayton and No. 19 Cincinnati square off at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Bearcats have an 8-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Cincinnati ranks fourth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 36.2 rebounds. Dillon Mitchell leads the Bearcats with 7.4 boards.

The Flyers are 10-2 in non-conference play. Dayton is sixth in the A-10 with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Enoch Cheeks averaging 5.5.

Cincinnati averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Dayton gives up. Dayton averages 19.1 more points per game (78.7) than Cincinnati allows to opponents (59.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is shooting 53.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Bearcats.

Cheeks is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Flyers.

