No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats play the Grambling Tigers on 3-game win streak

Grambling Tigers (2-9) at Cincinnati Bearcats (9-1)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Cincinnati will look to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Bearcats take on Grambling.

The Bearcats are 6-0 in home games. Cincinnati has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers have gone 0-6 away from home. Grambling has a 1-5 record against teams above .500.

Cincinnati averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Grambling gives up. Grambling averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Cincinnati allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc.

Chilaydrien Newton averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 54.3% from beyond the arc.

