No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats face the No. 22 Dayton Flyers

Dayton Flyers (10-2) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (8-1)

Cincinnati; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Cincinnati squares off against No. 22 Dayton in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Bearcats have an 8-1 record in non-conference play. Cincinnati has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Flyers are 10-2 in non-conference play. Dayton is 8-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Cincinnati averages 80.4 points, 13.1 more per game than the 67.3 Dayton gives up. Dayton averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Cincinnati gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 16 points and 3.4 assists.

Enoch Cheeks is shooting 52.2% and averaging 14.7 points for the Flyers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

