No. 19 Alabama routes Georgia State 98-49

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Zaay Green had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, Essence Cody added 13 points and 11 rebounds and No. 19 Alabama beat Georgia State 98-49 on Monday.

Green scored the first four points of a 15-0 first-quarter run to give Alabama the lead for good after Georgia State started the game by scoring 11 of the opening 15 points. Karly Weathers made a 3-pointer with 3:27 left in the second quarter to give Alabama a double-digit lead for good. It was 50-27 at halftime.

Cody scored the first six points of Alabama’s 18-2 run to begin the second half, while Georgia State was just 1 of 10 from the field.

Sarah Ashlee Barker and Eris Lester narrowly missed securing a double-double for Alabama (9-0). Barker had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Lester added 11 points and eight rebounds. Aaliyah Nye scored 11. The Crimson Tide made 21 of 23 free-throw attempts.

Mikyla Tolivert led Georgia State (5-4) with 10 points. The Panthers were outrebounded 65-22, including 25-4 on the offensive end.

NO. 21 ILLINOIS 68, CANISIUS 55

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kendall Bostic scored 16 points, Adalia McKenzie had 15 points and 10 rebounds and No. 21 Illinois beat Canisius in coach Shauna Green’s return to Buffalo.

It marked the first time a ranked team had traveled to the Koessler Athletic Center to play the Golden Griffins, who dropped to 0-12 against ranked teams.

Brynn Shoup-Hill and Bostic combined to scored 15 of Illinois’ 19 points in the first quarter, while Canisius scored 11. Illinois led 39-28 at halftime and scored the opening four points of the third quarter for a 15-point lead.

But Canisius battled back later in the third to get within 47-42 with 1:41 left. Genesis Bryant answered at the other end with a 3-pointer for an eight-point lead.

Jasmine Brown-Hagger made a steal and fast-break layup to give the Illini a 60-50 lead with 7:01 left in the fourth.

Brown-Hagger finished with 13 points for Illinois (7-1). The Illini have held opponents to 15 points or fewer in 25 of 32 regulation periods this season.

Jaela Johnson scored 10 points for Canisius (1-6).

