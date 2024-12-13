No. 18 UConn takes on No. 8 Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) vs. UConn Huskies (7-3) New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 UConn squares off…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) vs. UConn Huskies (7-3)

New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 UConn squares off against No. 8 Gonzaga in New York City, New York.

The Huskies are 7-3 in non-conference play. UConn is third in college basketball with 20.2 assists per game led by Hassan Diarra averaging 5.6.

The Bulldogs have a 7-2 record in non-conference games. Gonzaga is 6-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UConn averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga has shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Karaban is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Huskies.

Graham Ike is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.