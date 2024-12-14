Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) vs. UConn Huskies (7-3) New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) vs. UConn Huskies (7-3)

New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 UConn plays No. 8 Gonzaga at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The Huskies have a 7-3 record in non-conference games. UConn ranks third in college basketball with 20.2 assists per game. Hassan Diarra leads the Huskies averaging 5.6.

The Bulldogs have a 7-2 record in non-conference play. Gonzaga is third in the WCC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Gregg averaging 2.1.

UConn makes 50.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than Gonzaga has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Gonzaga averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game UConn gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Karaban is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Huskies.

Graham Ike is averaging 15.3 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.