No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers play the Richmond Spiders

Richmond Spiders (9-2) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (9-0)

West Palm Beach, Florida; Friday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond and No. 18 Tennessee square off at Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Volunteers have a 9-0 record in non-conference play. Tennessee is 6-0 against opponents over .500.

The Spiders are 9-2 in non-conference play. Richmond is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Tennessee scores 97.4 points, 42.9 more per game than the 54.5 Richmond allows. Richmond averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Tennessee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talaysia Cooper is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Volunteers.

Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 16.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Spiders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

