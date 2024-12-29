No. 18 Michigan State takes on Western Michigan, looks for 4th straight home win

Western Michigan Broncos (3-8) at Michigan State Spartans (10-2, 2-0 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Michigan Broncos (3-8) at Michigan State Spartans (10-2, 2-0 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Michigan State will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Spartans take on Western Michigan.

The Spartans are 6-0 on their home court. Michigan State has an 8-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Broncos are 1-5 in road games. Western Michigan is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Michigan State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Michigan State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 27.1% from beyond the arc.

Markhi Strickland is averaging 12.5 points for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.